Vertical Research Lowers RXO (NYSE:RXO) to Hold

Vertical Research lowered shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Vertical Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RXO. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RXO from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,257.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.13. RXO has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.88 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RXO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 30,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $553,974.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,705,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,611,921.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RXO news, Director Christine S. Breves acquired 5,100 shares of RXO stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,265.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 30,522 shares of RXO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $553,974.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,705,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,611,921.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 205,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,364 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,931,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804,495 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,123,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $25,891,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $20,030,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 3,073.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,111,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,869 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

