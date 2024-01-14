Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the December 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vext Science Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VEXTF remained flat at C$0.22 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,215. Vext Science has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20.

Get Vext Science alerts:

Vext Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.