Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the December 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vext Science Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VEXTF remained flat at C$0.22 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,215. Vext Science has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20.
Vext Science Company Profile
