VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Mizuho

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 50.0% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.