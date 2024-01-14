VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Up 43.2% in December

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the December 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

UBND traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.67. 26,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,676. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $22.13.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0321 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBND. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $328,000.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

