Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 250,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viemed Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 19.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth $61,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 9.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,199,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 103,506 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viemed Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ VMD opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $297.05 million, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

