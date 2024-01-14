Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $1.00.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of SPCE opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $843.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 113.76% and a negative net margin of 11,299.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 479,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 63,507 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

