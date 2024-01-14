Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the December 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vistagen Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $24.71.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 188.54% and a negative net margin of 4,367.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTGN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Trading of Vistagen Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,804 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $726,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $446,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $524,000. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

