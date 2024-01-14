Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the December 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VWAPY traded down 0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 12.20. 204,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,178. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of 10.37 and a 52 week high of 15.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 12.12.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

