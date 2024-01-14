Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the December 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Volkswagen Price Performance
Shares of VWAPY traded down 0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 12.20. 204,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,178. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of 10.37 and a 52 week high of 15.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 12.12.
Volkswagen Company Profile
