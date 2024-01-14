Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,389,000 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the December 15th total of 4,395,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,706.4 days.

Vonovia Trading Up 0.9 %

VNNVF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 590. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

