Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Raised by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 1.4% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.36.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $181.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,758. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $181.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

