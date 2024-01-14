Watsco, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.45 (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.45 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Watsco has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Watsco has a payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Watsco to earn $15.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Down 0.7 %

WSO stock opened at $407.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco has a 1 year low of $261.25 and a 1 year high of $433.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Watsco by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WSO shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Watsco

About Watsco

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.