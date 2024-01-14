WazirX Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. WazirX has a market cap of $89.66 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WazirX (WRX) is an ERC-20 token native to the WazirX ecosystem, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in India. Founded by Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, it offers a platform for buying, selling, trading, and investing in various cryptocurrencies. WRX serves multiple purposes: it offers fee discounts on the platform, can be staked for rewards, is integrated into new product launches, and is periodically “burned” to affect its scarcity and value.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

