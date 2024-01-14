Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,800,000 after purchasing an additional 362,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Webster Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,587,000 after acquiring an additional 707,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 22.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,862 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $49.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

