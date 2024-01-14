Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $47.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

