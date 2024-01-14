Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.98.

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $2,057,000. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 48,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

