WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,900 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 506,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

WildBrain Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WLDBF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.97. 4,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,512. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.21.

Get WildBrain alerts:

WildBrain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.