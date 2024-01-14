WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,900 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 506,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
WildBrain Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WLDBF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.97. 4,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,512. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.21.
WildBrain Company Profile
