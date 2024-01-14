Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Winland Stock Performance
Shares of WELX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. Winland has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.99.
Winland Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Winland
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.