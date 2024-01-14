Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Winland Stock Performance

Shares of WELX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. Winland has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.99.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

