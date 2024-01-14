Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com stock opened at $125.33 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $127.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.72.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

