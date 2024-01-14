Wolfe Research Upgrades The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.44.

DSGX stock opened at $84.71 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.17.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,717,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $66,482,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

