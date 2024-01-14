Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 124,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 237,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,541 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 148,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 107,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 37,430 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $22.54 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $730.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

