Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned about 0.56% of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 202.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $34.32.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Profile

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

See Also

