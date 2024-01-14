Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Increases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3,892.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

