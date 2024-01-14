Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 1,981 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 67,832 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $377,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,688.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,456 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $47.15.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

