Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8,147.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $363.71 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $366.86. The stock has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.20.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

