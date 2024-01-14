Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Reduces Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 1,157.6% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 569,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 523,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth about $2,784,000. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the second quarter worth about $2,811,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth about $2,283,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

BATS FOCT opened at $39.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.