Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Reduces Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,086 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOFI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

