Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Lifted by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $283.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,180.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.75. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $283.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

