Worldcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $69.07 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. Worldcoin has a market cap of $310.97 million and approximately $69.07 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for approximately $2.80 or 0.00006534 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Worldcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,027,600 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 110,982,452.25041771 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.90707589 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $78,788,063.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.