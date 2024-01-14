WPP (NYSE:WPP) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WPP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of WPP to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WPP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $403.00.

WPP stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.35. WPP has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $64.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 1.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in WPP by 22.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WPP by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

