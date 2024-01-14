YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.32.

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Get YETI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YETI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

YETI Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,759,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,361,000 after purchasing an additional 180,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,886 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in YETI by 96.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,155,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in YETI by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,539,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,167,000 after purchasing an additional 479,285 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE YETI opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52. YETI has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 29.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

(Get Free Report

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.