Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,304 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $129.90.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

