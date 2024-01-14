Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,220 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $75.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.