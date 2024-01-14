Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $105.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

