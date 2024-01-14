Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $135.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $150.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Yum! Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.78.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.13 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.52.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

