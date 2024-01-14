ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 6.9% This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0851 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $790,328.55 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00064625 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00055185 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00021791 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

