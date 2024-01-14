ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Stake Lessened by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,977 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 627.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 81.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.43.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. Equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

