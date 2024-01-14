Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 105.9% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $70.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 96.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.87. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $85.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $671,022.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $671,022.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,070,664.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,890.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,010. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.83.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

