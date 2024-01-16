38,435 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Acquired by XY Capital Ltd

XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,909,000. Toyota Motor makes up approximately 4.0% of XY Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 131.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 105.6% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TM traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $195.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,200. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $132.35 and a 12-month high of $196.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $265.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.24.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. The firm had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

