725 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 725 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WMT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,369,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,113. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $434.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $2,627,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,941,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

