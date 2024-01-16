abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,947,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,619. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.