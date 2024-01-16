Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) is SCP Investment LP’s 8th Largest Position

SCP Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,500,000 shares during the period. Amarin comprises approximately 2.1% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SCP Investment LP owned 0.74% of Amarin worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,027,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373,362 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 292.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,923,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,279 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,633,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,165,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 438.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Amarin Price Performance

NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,049. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $448.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.11.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $26,963.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 566,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,219. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

