Centurion Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.90.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.93. 1,346,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $401.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $431.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

