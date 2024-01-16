ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Bought by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP raised its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 105.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 69,852 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868 in the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of CHPT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,953,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,828,368. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $752.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.63.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.54.

ChargePoint Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

