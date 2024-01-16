Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Update

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 714,600 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 924,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.4 days.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.
