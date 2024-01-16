Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.40.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $8,447,008. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $679.88. 1,056,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,610. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $686.52. The firm has a market cap of $301.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

