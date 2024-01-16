Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.67

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.67 and last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Deutsche Wohnen Trading Down 5.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

