Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 252.0 days.
Deutsche Wohnen Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DWHHF traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $25.14.
About Deutsche Wohnen
