E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Down 19.1% in December

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Societe Generale raised E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on E.On
E.On Stock Down 1.7 %
E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter. E.On had a positive return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. On average, analysts forecast that E.On will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than E.On
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.