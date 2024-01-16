E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Down 19.1% in December

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Societe Generale raised E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

OTCMKTS:EONGY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. 17,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,518. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. E.On has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter. E.On had a positive return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. On average, analysts forecast that E.On will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

