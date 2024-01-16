Garland Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,856 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 3.2% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.28. 18,668,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,547,160. The company has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

