Genus Capital Management Inc. Buys 15,300 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after acquiring an additional 260,195,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,075,000 after acquiring an additional 357,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,410,000 after acquiring an additional 484,794 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,936,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,231. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

